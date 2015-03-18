Time running out for Greece, says Germany's Schaeuble

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that time was running out for Greece, which is trying to renegotiate the terms of its bailout.

At a news conference in Berlin about the German government’s spending plans, Schaeuble said Greece had repeatedly said it didn’t want a third bailout program.

“We have the impression, and everyone who is dealing with the question shares the impression, that time is running out for Greece. They obviously have certain problems,” he said.