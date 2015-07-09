FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB ready to implement non-standard measures in case of Grexit: Hansson
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

ECB ready to implement non-standard measures in case of Grexit: Hansson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to implement a range of policy measures in case Greece leaves the euro zone, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson told an Estonian newspaper on Thursday.

“We are forced to deal with this possibility more and more because the probability of such a scenario has, unfortunately, increased over time,” Hansson, who is also Estonian central bank governor, told daily Postimees.

“We can use a wide range of non-standard monetary policy measures and close cooperation with other central banks. We are prepared to implement these capabilities if needed,” he said.

Hansson said that Grexit was not desirable but it would be a mistake to avoid it at all cost and Greece should not be given a blank cheque because that would undermine the foundations of the common currency.

Reporting by David Mardiste; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.