FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany rules out another "haircut" for Greece
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 15, 2012 / 10:09 AM / in 5 years

Germany rules out another "haircut" for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she welcomes European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (not seen) for talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman ruled out on Monday a further debt restructuring, or ‘haircut’, for Greece and said Athens must press on with tough economic reforms.

“A new haircut is out of the question for the German government,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

Leading German economic institutes said last week that Greece could not be saved without further debt restructuring. The International Monetary Fund has also said official lenders such as Germany should take a ‘haircut’ along the lines of that accepted by private bondholders earlier this year.

Seibert reiterated Germany’s wish to keep Greece in the euro zone but said Athens must persevere with painful austerity measures aimed at cutting its heavy debt load and improving its economic competitiveness.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.