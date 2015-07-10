FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five Greek Syriza hardliners say prefer drachma to austerity
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Five Greek Syriza hardliners say prefer drachma to austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pro-Euro protester holds an umbrella with the European Union symbol during a rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Five hardliners in Greece’s ruling Syriza party said on Friday dropping out of the euro zone and a return to the drachma was preferable to a deal with international creditors laced with austerity and without any provision for debt relief.

“The government even at this hour can and should respond to the institutions’ blackmail with the dilemma: either a program without new austerity, with funding and a debt write-off or an exit from the euro and suspension of payments of the unjust and non viable debt,” the statement signed by five members of the party said. Three of them are lawmakers and two members of Syriza’s political committee.

The Greek government is seeking support from the country’s fractious parliament to a plan for tax and fiscal reforms, seeking a 53.5 billion euro lifeline from lenders to keep the country afloat.

Syriza has 149 seats in the 300-seat Greek legislature.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

