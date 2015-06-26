FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders' comments on Greece
June 26, 2015

EU leaders' comments on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece and its international creditors failed on Thursday to reach a loans-for-reforms deal, with euro zone finance ministers agreeing to reconvene on Saturday in a bid to avert a Greek default.

The following are comments from the EU leaders attending a summit on Friday.

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI

“We shall see. I hope it’s possible to have a deal.”

“My prediction is an optimistic one.”

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WOLFGANG FAYMANN

“I don’t wish to speculate.... I want to avoid Grexit. I certainly don’t want to go into a what-if negative scenario. We need optimism.”

“For me, it’s about pushing on with plan A at full force.”

LITHUANIA PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

“I think that on Greece, (it‘s) still possible an agreement, but we need to wait for the Saturday meeting and we will see. I don’t think that it’s good to discuss that now because neither for Greece or the Greek people, neither for Europe is it good to talk about it, we need to go and try to get an agreement.”

Reporting Foo Yun Chee, Adrian Croft, Barbara Lewis and Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
