France's Hollande says 'no time to lose' on Greece
March 20, 2015 / 1:59 AM

France's Hollande says 'no time to lose' on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said Greece must propose reforms that are in line with its existing commitments to its creditors and speed up progress to implementing a deal to unlock further cash.

“These reforms must be looked at, assessed ... so that they are compatible with Greece’s commitments,” he told a news conference after a meeting with other EU leaders and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels.

“We have to speed up the process. There is no time to lose.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

