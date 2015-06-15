FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande sees 'little time' to avoid Greek euro exit
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande sees 'little time' to avoid Greek euro exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande speaks during a news conference in Algiers, Algeria, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ALGIERS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday there was “little time” to avoid a euro exit for Greece and the country must come up with its own proposals to meet obligations to creditors.

Speaking to reporters in Algiers as Greece continued to resist demands for more cuts to government spending including pensions, Hollande said the ball was firmly in Greece’s court.

“It’s not France’s position to impose on Greece further cuts to smaller pensions, but rather to ask that they propose alternatives,” he said.

“We have to get to work. There is little time,” Hollande said. “Everything must be done in order that Greece remains in the euro zone.”

Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.