8 months ago
France supports debt relief measures for Greece: France's Hollande
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 8 months ago

France supports debt relief measures for Greece: France's Hollande

French President Francois Hollande attends a joint statement following a meeting with Riad Hijab, chief coordinator of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 12, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France supports short-term debt relief measures for Greece and the country cannot be asked to make any additional budgetary efforts, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"The Eurogroup has decided to ease Greece's debt, still not sufficiently so. I support the Eurogroup's position," Hollande told reporters in Brussels while arriving for a summit of European Union leaders.

"We cannot ask Greece for additional efforts or to prevent it from taking some sovereign decisions which respect the agreements made here in Brussels to find a solution for Greece's future," he added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

