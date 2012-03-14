FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone formally approves 2nd Greek bailout: statement
March 14, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 6 years

Euro zone formally approves 2nd Greek bailout: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker (C) greets Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (R) at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone countries formally approved on Wednesday a second, 130 billion euro financing package for Greece that will keep Athens funded until 2014, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

“The euro area member states have today formally approved the second adjustment program for Greece. All required national and parliamentary procedures have been finalized,” Juncker said.

He said euro zone governments have also authorized their temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to release the first installment of 39.4 billion euros to Greece under the scheme, to be disbursed in several tranches.

The formal completion of the procedure follows political agreement to lend more money to Greece at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield

