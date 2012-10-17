Greece close to deal with lenders, PM says

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Greece is close to reaching a deal with its international lenders to unlock aid for the near-bankrupt country, its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Wednesday.

“I‘m confident we’re doing everything we have to do in order to get it (a deal) and get it soon, so that we can move towards a recovery,” Samaras said on the sidelines of a meeting of European center-right parties in Bucharest.

(This version of the story has been corrected to fix Samaras first name from Georgios to Antonis)