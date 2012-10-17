FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece close to deal with lenders, PM says
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Greece close to deal with lenders, PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Greece is close to reaching a deal with its international lenders to unlock aid for the near-bankrupt country, its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Wednesday.

“I‘m confident we’re doing everything we have to do in order to get it (a deal) and get it soon, so that we can move towards a recovery,” Samaras said on the sidelines of a meeting of European center-right parties in Bucharest.

(This version of the story has been corrected to fix Samaras first name from Georgios to Antonis)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Writing by Sam Cage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.