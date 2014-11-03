Greece unlikely to end bailout without new help: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece is “highly unlikely” to end its euro zone bailout programme without some new form of assistance that will require it to meet targets, a senior EU official said on Monday.

“A completely clean exit is highly unlikely,” the official told reporters, on condition of anonymity. “We will have to explore what other options there are. Whatever options we may be adopting, it will be a contractual relationship between the euro area institutions and the Greek authorities,” the official said.

The euro zone/IMF bailout support of 240 billion euros began in May 2010. Greece is in negotiation with EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund ahead of the expiry of its bailout package with the European Union on Dec. 31. Athens has said it wants its bailout to finish when EU funding stops, though the IMF is scheduled to stay through to early 2016.

The EU official said he expected euro zone ministers and Greece to decide on how best to help Athens at a meeting of finance ministers in Brussels on Dec. 8. That should give time for parliamentary approval before the December recess.

The official gave no details of what new aid might look like, but policymakers have said that the most likely tool is an Enhanced Conditions Credit Line, or ECCL, from the European Stability Mechanism.

That means Greece would be under detailed surveillance from the European Commission, the EU executive, for the duration of the credit line.

“There needs to be money available for drawing on,” the official said. “If you look at market volatility over recent weeks, one doesn’t need any further explanation of why a contractual arrangement makes sense.”

The official also said unused euro zone funds earmarked for bank recapitalisation in Greece could be used in a new credit line.

Greece has some 11 billion euros in a special fund that was set up to recapitalize Greek banks, but results of the European Central Bank Asset Quality Review and stress tests, released last week, showed that only a fraction of that sum will be needed.

“What is left over from the recapitalisation buffer could be used in such a programme or credit line,” the official said.