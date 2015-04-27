FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece PM rules out default, cites wages and pensions as priority
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

Greece PM rules out default, cites wages and pensions as priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attends a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday said his government’s top priority as it faces depleting cash coffers was to pay wages and pensions, though he subsequently added that defaulting on debt was not an option either.

Greece - which faces a payment of 700 million euros to the IMF on May 12 - will have a deal with its creditors by May 9 that allows the European Central Bank to ease tight liquidity conditions, Tsipras said.

“I‘m not telling you the reserves are in a good shape. There is a liquidity issue we’re dealing with,” Tsipras told Star television. “But I want to say something which I said before the elections and I‘m saying now: it is our obligation toward society, this is our priority - paying pensions and wages.”

Asked what the government would do if it had problems paying the IMF on May 12, Tsipras repeated: “Our priority is to pay wages and pensions.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.