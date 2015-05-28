FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM holds teleconference with German, French leaders
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 28, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM holds teleconference with German, French leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras smiles during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Athens May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held an hour-long call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande amid slow-moving negotiations over a cash-for-reforms deal, a Greek government official said on Thursday.

Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund lenders have been locked in talks on the reforms agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.

A new round of negotiations began on Wednesday in Brussels. Greece hopes for a deal by Sunday.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.