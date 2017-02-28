FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece aims for preliminary deal with lenders by March Eurogroup: FinMin
#Business News
February 28, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 6 months ago

Greece aims for preliminary deal with lenders by March Eurogroup: FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will seek to reach a preliminary deal with its international lenders by the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers in March, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday.

Greece and its lenders resumed long-stalled talks in Athens on Tuesday about reforms Greece needs to adopt to keep bailout funds flowing and the crisis-hit nation financially afloat.

"The institutions will stay in Athens for a week, 10 days. We are trying to get to a staff level agreement by the next Eurogroup in March," Tsakalotos told lawmakers.

Tsakalotos said that Greece has agreed with its lenders that any additional measures would be structural in nature.

Reporting by Michele Kambas

