Greece aims for preliminary deal with lenders by March Eurogroup: FinMin

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will seek to reach a preliminary deal with its international lenders by the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers in March, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday.

Greece and its lenders resumed long-stalled talks in Athens on Tuesday about reforms Greece needs to adopt to keep bailout funds flowing and the crisis-hit nation financially afloat.

"The institutions will stay in Athens for a week, 10 days. We are trying to get to a staff level agreement by the next Eurogroup in March," Tsakalotos told lawmakers.

Tsakalotos said that Greece has agreed with its lenders that any additional measures would be structural in nature.