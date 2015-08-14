FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's creditors praise Athens' cooperation before Friday's Eurogroup
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's creditors praise Athens' cooperation before Friday's Eurogroup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece’s creditors praised the government’s cooperation during negotiations to clinch a third bailout deal worth 85 billion euros ($94.78 billion) ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Friday.

On Tuesday, Greece struck a deal with its four creditor institutions - the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European bailout fund - to keep the country afloat, its third bailout program in five years.

In a statement from the European Commission, together with the European Central Bank, the four creditor institutions acknowledged the “very good cooperation of the Greek authorities during the review mission, which has made possible this agreement after several months of negotiations.”

The Greek parliament was due to vote on the package of measures which include tax rises and spending cuts in exchange for fresh loans in the early hours of Friday.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss Greece’s third bailout package.

Finland, one of the euro zone countries most skeptical about pouring yet more aid into Greece, backed the bailout on Thursday. But parliament in Germany, the biggest contributor to the deal, has yet to approve it.

In the statement, the Commission said the package would enable Greece “to address the remaining imbalances in the economy in order to bring it back on a sustainable growth path, while also addressing in a determined way the social challenges facing the Greek society.”

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.