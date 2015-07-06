FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF tells Greece it cannot provide money due to missed payment
July 6, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

IMF tells Greece it cannot provide money due to missed payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund told Greece on Monday it could not provide funds to countries that had missed payments due to the international lender, an IMF representative said.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde spoke to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras about the Greek people’s rejection in a referendum of the bailout terms of international lenders.

“The managing director explained the fund’s inability to disburse under its arrears policy,” the representative said in a statement that appeared to refer to Greece’s default on an IMF loan last month.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Beech

