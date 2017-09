IMF's Lagarde says Greece is competent, thought about issues

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde answers questions after speaking at the Banque Centrale des Etats de l'Afrique in Dakar January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF Staff Photograph Handout via Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde praised Greek officials on Wednesday after meeting Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis as “competent”, but said reaching an agreement would take time.

“They are competent, intelligent, they’ve thought about their issues. We have to listen to them. We are starting to work together and it is a process that is starting and is going to last a certain time,” Lagarde told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers devoted to Greece.