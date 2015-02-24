FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde expresses reservations about Greek reform plan
#Business News
February 24, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

IMF's Lagarde expresses reservations about Greek reform plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greece’s reform plan is sufficient to continue giving the country aid but is lacking necessary detail, International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

In a letter to Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Lagarde said the Greek list was comprehensive but “not very specific”.

“In some areas like combating tax evasion and corruption I am encouraged by what appears to be a stronger resolve on the part of the new authorities in Athens,” the IMF chief wrote.

“In quite a few areas, however, including perhaps the most important ones, the letter is not conveying clear assurances that the government intends to undertake the reforms envisaged.”

Among other areas of concern, she cited pensions and value-added tax policy as well as labor market reforms.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed in a conference call on Tuesday that a Greek request for a bailout extension could now go ahead, subject to approval by member state parliaments.

Reporting by Mike Peacock

