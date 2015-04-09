FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece completes IMF loan payment due Thursday
April 9, 2015 / 1:19 PM / 2 years ago

Greece completes IMF loan payment due Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has executed a payment of 450 million euros to the International Monetary Fund for a loan installment due Thursday, a government official told Reuters.

Shut out of debt markets and with official aid frozen, Athens is expected to run out of cash in weeks. Government officials had raised the option of defaulting on the IMF payment, though Athens in recent days has sought to quash such talk and promised it would meet its obligations.

“The payment has been made,” the official said, confirming that the funds had been transferred to the IMF.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington

