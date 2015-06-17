FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece appoints economics professor as new IMF representative
June 17, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Greece appoints economics professor as new IMF representative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tourists stand under a Greek national flag atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece appointed economics professor Michalis Psalidopoulos as its new representative at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), its finance ministry said on Wednesday, after a ruling party backlash prompted a previous nominee not to take up the post.

Psalidopoulos, a professor at the University of Athens, accepted Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis’ proposal to represent Greece, the ministry said in a statement. He has also been a professor at the U.S. University of Tufts in 2010-2014 and will take over on June 29, the statement added.

The government had previously nominated Elena Panaritis as their representative, but this prompted a backlash from the ruling Syriza party, which said her views clashed with Syriza’s program.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams

