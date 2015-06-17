FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek non-payment to IMF would not trigger euro zone default: EU official
June 17, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek non-payment to IMF would not trigger euro zone default: EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A senior EU official said on Wednesday said that, if Greece does not make a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on June 30, it would not trigger a default on euro zone loans.

“There is no logical, let alone automatic, presumption that any non-payment to the fund would lead to any acceleration (of non-payment to European loans by Greece),” said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

Asked about possible capital controls on Greece, the official said the Cypriot bailout in 2013 showed it was possible but “very undesirable.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

