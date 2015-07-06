FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says ready to help Greece if asked to do so
July 6, 2015 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says ready to help Greece if asked to do so

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde sits for an interview at IMF headquarters in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Greece and was ready to lend a hand if asked following a referendum that rejected the bailout conditions of international creditors.

“The IMF has taken note of yesterday’s referendum held in Greece,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. “We are monitoring the situation closely and stand ready to assist Greece if requested to do so.”

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Will Dunham

