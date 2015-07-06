IMF says ready to help Greece if asked to do so

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde sits for an interview at IMF headquarters in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Greece and was ready to lend a hand if asked following a referendum that rejected the bailout conditions of international creditors.

“The IMF has taken note of yesterday’s referendum held in Greece,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. “We are monitoring the situation closely and stand ready to assist Greece if requested to do so.”