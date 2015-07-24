FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece submits request to IMF for new loan facility
#Business News
July 24, 2015 / 6:23 PM / 2 years ago

Greece submits request to IMF for new loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos speaks to the media during a handover ceremony of outgoing Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani to newly appointed Deputy Finance Minister Tryfon Alexiadis in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has formally submitted a request to the International Monetary Fund for a new loan facility, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday.

Greece is due to begin talks with its EU and IMF lenders on a new bailout deal. The extent of the IMF’s participation has remained unclear once its current program expires next year.

“We would like to inform you that we are seeking a new loan facility from the International Monetary Fund,” Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos wrote in a July 23-dated letter to IMF chief Christine Lagarde. “We look forward to continued cooperation with the Fund.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
