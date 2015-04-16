FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece needs pension, product and service market reforms: IMF's Lagarde
#Business News
April 16, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 2 years ago

Greece needs pension, product and service market reforms: IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at the Atlantic Council Headquarters April 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. REUTERS/IMF Staff Photo/Stephen Jaffe/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Greece must reform its pension system because the current one is not sustainable and also liberalize its product and service markets to introduce more competition, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Greece is negotiating with its international creditors, including the IMF, over a list of reforms that it would need to implement to get more loans as Athens is quickly running out of cash to pay wages and pensions and redeem maturing debt.

“One (reform) is an in-depth reform of the pension system, because the pension system at it stands is not sustainable,” Lagarde told a seminar at the spring meetings of the IMF in Washington.

“A second one would touch on the tax system, and the necessary independence of the tax authorities, the efficiency of the tax collections. Clearly the product and service markets need in-depth reforms as well, because a lot of it is turf territories, entrenched vested interests that are protected.”

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Ahmann

