IMF decision on third Greek bailout could take until second quarter: Lagarde in paper
#Business News
January 15, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

IMF decision on third Greek bailout could take until second quarter: Lagarde in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Abuja, Nigeria, in this January 6, 2016 handout photo by IMF. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF Staff Photo/Handout via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - It may take the International Monetary Fund until the second quarter to decide on whether to take part in a third bailout for Greece, the lender’s chief Christine Lagarde told a German newspaper on Friday.

She added in remarks to Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the question of debt sustainability and progress on Greek pension reforms would be key to any participation.

“It is clear that pension reform is the trigger that will prove that Greece’s economic position is improving,” she was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
