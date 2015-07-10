FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek coalition partner backs bailout proposal with 'heavy heart'
July 10, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Greek coalition partner backs bailout proposal with 'heavy heart'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s junior coalition party will vote “with a heavy heart” to endorse government proposals submitted to the country’s creditors in a race to reach a cash-for-reforms deal, its leader said on Saturday.

“We are going against what our conscience dictates, we are going against our public mandate ... with a heavy heart we will vote to not allow others to return on Monday with the same measures,” Panos Kammenos, head of the right-wing Independent Greeks party, told parliament.

The country’s leftist-led government is seeking lawmakers’ approval to negotiate a series of tax hikes and spending cuts and unlock 53.5 billion euros in aid from creditors to avert bankruptcy and remain with the euro zone.

Reporting By Costas Pitas

