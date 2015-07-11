FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU, IMF tell Eurogroup Greek proposals form basis for bailout talks
July 11, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

EU, IMF tell Eurogroup Greek proposals form basis for bailout talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have told euro zone governments that proposals from Greece for a bailout loan are a basis for negotiation, an EU official said on Saturday.

“The three institutions have made a first joint assessment of the Greek reform proposals submitted Thursday night. Under certain conditions, they jointly see the proposals as a basis for negotiating an ESM program. This assessment was sent to the Eurogroup president last night,” the official said.

That recommendation is an important step before the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers meets at 1300 GMT in Brussels to decide on Athens’ request for help from their European Stability Mechanism bailout fund. Ministers’ advisers are due to meet in the Euro Working Group at 0800 GMT.

The EU official said the three institutions gave their assessment of economic reform proposals made by Greece, which would be conditions for receiving a loan, and also gave an opinion on whether Athens met eligibility criteria for help.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
