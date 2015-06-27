FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek minister calls on parties to back referendum
June 27, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Greek minister calls on parties to back referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek interior minister called on all political parties to back his government’s decision to hold a referendum on bailout terms offered by the country’s foreign creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal that would stave off a looming default.

Addressing parliament, which convened on Saturday to approve the referendum plan, Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said a unanimous approval for the referendum would make the country’s position in negotiations stronger.

After a week of acrimonious talks in Brussels, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras dismissed lenders’ proposals as blackmail. After midnight, he appeared on television on Saturday to announce plans for a referendum on July 5.

Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; writing by Matthias Williams

