Ipsos poll puts Greek 'Yes' camp narrowly ahead
#Business News
July 3, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ipsos poll puts Greek 'Yes' camp narrowly ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 'Yes' supporter wave Greek flags during a pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

ATHENS, (Reuters) - Greeks in favor of accepting the tough terms of an aid deal in a Sunday referendum were marginally ahead on 44 percent of the vote in an Ipsos poll published on Friday, compared to 43 percent against.

Some 12 percent of respondents were undecided, underscoring significant potential for volatility, Ipsos said in a statement published on its website, describing the referendum as “too close to call”.

The poll was the fifth released on Friday, and the fourth giving a narrow lead to the ‘Yes’ camp in a plebiscite that may decide the country’s future in the euro zone.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
