FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish finance minister sees more than 50 percent chance of Greek deal
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Irish finance minister sees more than 50 percent chance of Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan attends an interview with Reuters at his office in central Dublin February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister sees a better than 50 percent chance of Greece reaching a deal with its creditors by a weekend deadline following a “distinct change of mood” in recent days.

“I’d say better than 50 percent,” Noonan told Ireland’s Newstalk radio when asked of the chances of a deal, adding that a weekend referendum rejecting a previous deal had given Athens a window to reach an agreement that could be accepted in Greece.

“What has changed now is: a lot of us around the table weren’t sure if they were serious about having a deal or not, or whether they wanted to leave the euro and blame the European institutions. It seems now they are quite serious.”

“It seems now that this is going to happen.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.