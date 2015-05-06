FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek minister says Monday Eurogroup may be 'platform' for deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 6, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Greek minister says Monday Eurogroup may be 'platform' for deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) in Brussels May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ROME (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed confidence on Wednesday of making progress towards an accord with international creditors, saying a meeting of eurozone finance ministers next week could serve as a “platform” for a deal.

Speaking after a meeting with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Varoufakis said their discussion had given him confidence that an agreement could be reached although his comments appeared to indicate that no immediate deal was likely.

“We had a very fruitful and intense exchange of views on the best ways to make the Eurogroup next Monday a platform to enter into the kind of agreement between Greece and our partners which not only resolves the current negotiations but will lead to a period after June that will allow the Greek economy to recover and grow again,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.