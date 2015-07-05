FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy economy minister says reforms and investments key to growth in all Europe
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 7:14 PM / 2 years ago

Italy economy minister says reforms and investments key to growth in all Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister said reforms and investments were the key to sustainable growth in all countries in Europe, as early vote counts suggested Greece had voted against austerity on Sunday in a referendum that could put it on a path to leaving the euro.

“Reforms and investments are the key to get back to sustainable growth in all countries,” Pier Carlo Padoan tweeted.

In two other tweets, Padoan said shared rules across Europe could guarantee economic growth and employment, and that Italy would continue to work “for a strong and more integrated Europe”.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey

