FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone meeting must fix Greece crisis: Italy's Renzi
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone meeting must fix Greece crisis: Italy's Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi holds a news conference at the European Council headquarters after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said high-level euro zone meetings slated for Tuesday must resolve Greece’s debt crisis once and for all.

Writing on his Facebook page the day after Greeks voted to reject the latest aid-for-reforms package offered by Athens’ creditors, Renzi said: “Tomorrow’s meetings must show a definitive way to resolve this emergency.”

Renzi said the European Union also needed to reform itself and put an emphasis on “values”, not just numbers or parameters.

“If we stay still, prisoners of rules and bureaucracy, Europe is finished. Building a different Europe will not be easy after what has happened in recent years. But now is the time for us all to try and do it together.”

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.