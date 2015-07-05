FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek referendum to create volatility but euro zone can cope: Italy treasury source
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Greek referendum to create volatility but euro zone can cope: Italy treasury source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Uncertainty following a “No” vote in the Greek referendum will create market volatility but the euro currency bloc can deal with it, an Italian treasury source said on Sunday.

Italy is prepared to absorb any potential shocks from the Greek crisis, the source said, adding a new rescue plan for Greece must take account of the depth of its economic crisis and include investments and reforms.

“All the member states of the euro zone are committed to preserving the single currency and therefore working to ensure Greece’s total financial independence,” the source said.

“In any case, this crisis requires the process of euro zone integration to speed up.”

Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.