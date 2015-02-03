Greek PM Tsipras says Europe has nothing to fear from Athens

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shows a tie received as a gift from his Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi during a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought to reassure international partners on Tuesday that Athens did not want to create division in Europe with its call for a new debt accord and said he was open to listening to alternative proposals.

In Rome for talks with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Tsipras said the austerity policies imposed under Greece’s bailout accord with the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund troika had failed.

He said Greece wanted a new plan that would not involve European taxpayers making new loans to Greece just so it could pay off previous loans and said continuing on the current course would create much worse dangers.

“European citizens and European creditors should not fear the new Greek government,” he said in a joint news conference with Renzi. “They would have something to be afraid of if this dead-end policy continued, a policy which would mathematically balloon the debt and lead sooner or later to it being refunded through new loans,” he said.