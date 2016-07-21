FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S.' Lew sees multiple paths to Greek debt sustainability
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

U.S.' Lew sees multiple paths to Greek debt sustainability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew addresses a news conference at the German Finance Ministry in Berlin, Germany, July 14, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

ATHENS (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday that easing Greece's fiscal surplus targets is one of several different ways that the country could achieve a more sustainable path for its debt, but declined to specify an alternative target.

"You can do that in a variety of different ways," Lew told a news conference about how Greece's debt can be more sustainable and satisfy European lenders and the International Monetary Fund. "I'm not going to take a hard view on where Greece and institutions should end up. Except that in the end, it has to work."

Euro zone lenders are requiring that Athens reach a primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2018, a level that the IMF says is too high and cannot be realistically achieved.

Reporting by David Lawder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.