U.S. says Greek reforms still needed as deal looks closer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Greece and its creditors appeared to be closer to a deal on Friday, adding it is critical that the country make structural reforms and that its unsustainable debt is partially restructured.

Lew said he did not expect the U.S. economy to experience “huge turbulence” if negotiations go badly with Greece, whose prime minister abruptly made last-minute concessions to try to save his country from financial meltdown.

“If you look at the proposal that’s on the table from last night, it certainly looks like they’re getting closer this morning,” Lew told an event hosted by Politico.

“It is critical that Greece takes very difficult steps, and that’s going to include difficult fiscal policies (and) structural reforms to the economy,” he said. “The goal for Greece is to get to a place where it can sustain its debt and where it can get back to growth.”

The euro zone creditors meanwhile have to understand that Greek debt “in its current form is unsustainable,” Lew added. “I do believe there is a need to do some restructuring of the Greek debt... The bottom line is the cash flow burden is going to have to be different.”

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed on Friday to his party to back the package of tough reforms that would form a last-ditch deal to keep Greece in the currency zone.