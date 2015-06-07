FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker rebukes Greece's Tsipras, urges swift proposals
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 7, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker rebukes Greece's Tsipras, urges swift proposals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a joint news conference at Elmau Castle, Germany, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker accused Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday of distorting proposals by international creditors for a cash-for-reform deal to save Athens from default and urged him to put forward alternative proposals swiftly to allow negotiations this week.

Juncker voiced exasperation with Tsipras, who denounced the lenders’ terms as “absurd” in the Greek parliament on Friday, and said that while he considered Tsipras a friend, “in order to remain friends one has to respect some minimum rules”.

The EU chief executive said he expected negotiations with Tsipras and other euro zone leaders on the sidelines of an EU-Latin America summit in Brussels starting on Wednesday.

He reaffirmed that a Greek exit from the single currency area was not an option but cautioned that that did not mean he could “pull a rabbit out of a hat” to prevent it.

Asked when the final deadline was for a deal with Greece, which is fast running out of cash and struggling to meet its payment obligations this month, Juncker told a news conference before a G7 summit in Germany: “For sure there will be a deadline.” But he gave no date.

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.