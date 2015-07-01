EU's Juncker says in permanent contact with Greece

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference as he receives Mario Monti, Chairman of the High Level Group on Own Resources, at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that he was in permanent contact with Greek authorities who said they could accept a bailout offer from international creditors if several conditions were changed.

Asked by reporters to comment on Athens’ latest proposal, Juncker smiled enigmatically and said: “I am in permanent contact with Greek and other authorities.”

He had earlier declined to comment when asked on the same issue.