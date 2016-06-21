FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says Greece is on right path to exit crisis
June 21, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

EU's Juncker says Greece is on right path to exit crisis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 17, 2016.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is on the right path to exit the crisis and must take ownership of the reforms program it has agreed with its official lenders, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

"Today Greece is on the right path, results are encouraging," Juncker told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

"The Greek government, parliament and the Greek people should have real ownership of the programs that are being applied," Juncker said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

