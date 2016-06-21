EU's Juncker says Greece is on right path to exit crisis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is on the right path to exit the crisis and must take ownership of the reforms program it has agreed with its official lenders, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

"Today Greece is on the right path, results are encouraging," Juncker told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

"The Greek government, parliament and the Greek people should have real ownership of the programs that are being applied," Juncker said.