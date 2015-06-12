FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF not giving up on Greek negotiations: EU's Juncker
June 12, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

IMF not giving up on Greek negotiations: EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s decision to withdraw its team from Brussels does not mean the Washington-based lender has given up on reaching a deal with Greece, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

“I don’t think one can interpret the International Monetary Fund’s action as meaning that the International Monetary Fund will leave the negotiations,” Juncker told a news conference.

“I spoke at length the Greek prime minister last night and I will probably do so in the days to come ... I think a solution is necessary,” he added.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
