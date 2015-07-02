EU's Juncker tells Greeks referendum will shape future: spokesman

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference as he receives Mario Monti, Chairman of the High Level Group on Own Resources, at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wants to help Greeks stay in the euro but will wait to see how they vote in Sunday’s referendum before discussing further support for Athens, a spokesman said on Thursday.

”President Juncker fully supports their determination to be part of Europe and to remain part of the euro area,“ he told a regular news briefing. ”We will simply await the outcome of the referendum on Sunday.

“Now is the moment for the Greek people to shape their future.”