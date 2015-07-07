FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece faces final deadline this week, top EU officials say
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 7, 2015 / 9:14 PM / 2 years ago

Greece faces final deadline this week, top EU officials say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Greek government has until Friday morning to present detailed reform proposals to allow a bailout deal by a Sunday summit, the EU’s top two officials said, warning that a failure to do so would risk bankruptcy and Grexit.

“The stark reality is that we have only five days to find a final agreement,” the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, told a news conference, flanked by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. “The final deadline ends this week.”

Juncker said moves to ease Greece’s debt problems could be discussed if a deal is reached this week but warned that the Commission also had contingency plans for a ‘Grexit scenario’:

“I am strongly against Grexit but I cannot prevent it if the Greek government is not doing what is expected of it,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.