EU's Juncker 'assumes' Greek deal this week but not easy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday that he was proceeding on the assumption that there would be a debt deal with Greece this week but stressed that much work still had to be done and it would not be easy.

Asked if there would be a deal, he told reporters: “I am assuming that this week we will find an agreement with Greece. This will not be easy.”

He said a good deal of work still had to be done and that all those involved in the talks, working “day and night”, must remain “credible”: “My goal is still that we find an agreement by the end of the week.”