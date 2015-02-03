Greece likely to reach deal with creditors: BoE policymaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Greece is likely to reach a deal with its creditors and avoid leaving the euro zone, a Bank of England policymaker said on Tuesday.

“My expectation is that Greece and the euro zone members and the IMF will work together for an agreement,” Donald Kohn, a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee, told Britain’s parliament.

“We have heard some language in the last day or two that suggests a little bit of progress, a little bit of give.”

Nevertheless, in such a tense situation, there is a risk of “accidents” but the exposure of Britain’s financial system to Greece is “probably very small”, Kohn said.

Kohn and Martin Taylor, another FPC member, were being quizzed by the parliament’s Treasury Select Committee on their reappointment to another term on the BoE’s risk watchdog.

Taylor said potential fallout on Britain from a number of geo-political risks “feels unusually large at the moment”.

Kohn said the UK housing market, seen by the BoE in the recent past as a key risk, has cooled and the most significant risks to financial stability now come from outside the country.