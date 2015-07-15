FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leftist Greek minister says will not vote for bailout measures
July 15, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Leftist Greek minister says will not vote for bailout measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s energy minister and head of the far-left flank of ruling Syriza party said he would not back tough austerity measures demanded as part of a third bailout for Greece in a parliamentary vote due later this evening.

“Greece is not moving forward with the bailouts but it’s being destroyed,” Panagiotis Lafazanis told reporters, underscoring the difficulties Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will face in keeping his party united over the proposals.

“The choice between a bailout or catastrophe is a choice made in the face of terror.”

Reporting By Costas Pitas and Angeliki Koutantou

