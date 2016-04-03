IMF chief says Greek debt deal still 'good distance away'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a letter to the Greek prime minister on Sunday that she believed that negotiations toward a new debt deal for Greece were still “a good distance away.”

“I have on many occasions stressed that we can only support a program that is credible and based on realistic assumptions, and that delivers on its objective of setting Greece on a path of robust growth while gradually restoring debt sustainability,” Lagarde wrote Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.