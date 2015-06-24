FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek coalition partner says deal needs debt relief
#Business News
June 24, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Greek coalition partner says deal needs debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A lawmaker in Greece’s junior coalition partner said on Wednesday their party would not support any cash-for-reforms deal with international creditors without explicit reference to a debt write-down.

“It is a prerequisite for any agreement that it be combined with a clear commitment for debt relief,” Marina Chrissoveloni, parliamentary spokeswoman of the right-wing Independent Greeks party told Greece’s Mega TV.

The party has 13 MPs in the governing coalition with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party. The government has an overall majority of 162 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris

