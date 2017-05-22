BRUSSELS Greece has undertaken difficult measures and a deal regarding its debts needs to be taken on Monday, France's new finance minister said.

"I wish to salute the decision that the Greek government took this weekend because these are difficult choices, difficult decisions first of all for the Greek people themselves," Bruno Le Maire told reporters before a meeting of euro zone ministers on Greece.

"These are significant efforts demanded from them and I think that it makes it even more necessary that we find an agreement today in the Eurogroup... an agreement to allow Greece to envisage its future in a more positive manner."

