FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreclosures major sticking point in Greek-lender talks: FinMin
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 23, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 2 years ago

Foreclosures major sticking point in Greek-lender talks: FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends the first meeting of the new cabinet in the parliament building in Athens, Greece September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Friday disagreements persisted in talks with lenders over foreclosures on non-performing mortgages weighing down the country’s banks.

“The biggest thorn (in talks) is the issue of the Katselli law,” Tsakalotos told reporters, referring to amendments sought by creditors to a law providing a threshold of protection for homeowners before repossession processes can start.

“There is no agreement on this.”

Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.